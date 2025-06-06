101 Station Landing Sold to Burlington Developer

Part of the 16-acre Station Landing mixed-use development at Medford’s Wellington Circle was acquired by a Burlington-based developer that’s planning a repositioning project.

RJK of Burlington paid $11.75 million for the 5-story, 160,482 square-foot office building at 101 Station Landing, which connects to the MBTA’s Wellington station with a pedestrian bridge.

Newmark’s capital markets team represented the seller, James Campbell Co., and procured the buyer.

Newmark’s debt and structured finance team arranged the acquisition funding, a $17.6 million mortgage from Cambridge Savings Bank.

RJK plans to reposition the property with updates to interiors and common area amenities. The project is designed to appeal to office and medical/flex tenants, according to a Newmark press release.

The building averaged 96 percent occupancy over the past decade, according to Newmark.

“A recent vacancy blip, coupled with its strong ‘bones’ and outstanding location, make it a prime candidate for a cosmetic overhaul and repositioning by RJK,” Newmark Vice Chairman Matthew Pullen said in a statement.

The building features subdividable floor places averaging 35,000 square feet.

James Campbell Co. acquired the property in 2014 for $30.3 million from Station Landing developer National Development of Newton.