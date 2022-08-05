124 Housing Units Proposed at Roslindale Commercial Site

A Dedham developer seeks to build 124 apartments at a Roslindale commercial property that was the failed potential location for a charter school.

Upton + Partners proposes a 5-story, 129,000-square-foot multifamily building on a former auto repair center at 361-371 Belgrade Ave., a 1-acre site next to the MBTA commuter rail’s Bellevue station.

In a notification letter to the Boston Planning & Development Agency, attorney Joseph Hanley said the project will include 86 garaged parking spaces while upgrading pedestrian connectivity and the public realm. The project requires use and dimensional variances from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal.

Roxbury Prep proposed a 50,000-square-foot school on the site in 2017, but dropped the Roslindale plans in 2021 amid community opposition.

In April, Roxbury Prep submitted plans to develop a 83,500-square-foot school at 69-71 Proctor St. in Newmarket.