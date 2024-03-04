The B&T Weekly: March 3, 2023

By Jay Fitzgerald

Expect more real estate brokerage consolidations over the course of 2024 if last year’s activity is any indication. Brokerages that made acquisitions in 2023 are looking for more deals this year.

By Scott Van Voorhis

Don’t like the Boston Planning & Development Agency? Think it’s too close to developers and business interests and should be abolished? Just amp up the fractious Boston City Council’s influence on what gets built.

By Nika Cataldo

A year after ChatGPT burst onto the national stage, Massachusetts’ banks and credit unions have begun adopting artificial intelligence-powered software tools in quests to enhance customer experience, offer new products or improve operational efficiency.

By Steve Adams

Laura Lakin’s career in the Massachusetts Army National Guard is lending extra significance to her current role helping oversee the interior fitout of a new comprehensive brain health and trauma program for military veterans in Charlestown.

Cambridge Associates recently relocated its Boston office to Winthrop Center, occupying 115,000 square feet on the top three office floors of the 1.5 million-square-foot office-condominium tower developed by MP Boston.

Who says Nantucket has to be all beaches? The fifth home in this week’s Gossip Report trades that milieu for a spot next to one of the island’s farms.

Is Boston headed for a fiscal cliff or a fiscal hiccup thanks to falling office utilization? Two things are for sure: no one should take fears of a calamity lightly, and everyone should use this threat as an occasion to fix what’s long been broken.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell is paying a visit to Boston’s southern neighbor with a special delivery.

By Lew Sichelman

Would you pay a 9 percent commission to buy a house? The scenario is a long shot, but it’s still conceivable, if you’re not careful, according to a review of buyer-broker contracts reviewed by the Consumer Federation of America.

By Gerald Epstein

There is a potential new partner just over the horizon for Massachusetts’ community banks, community development financial institutions, small businesses, farms and underserved communities: a Massachusetts Public Bank.

By Kate Vitasek

Conventional wisdom says that you should never leave money on the table when negotiating. But research in the field of game theory suggests this could be exactly the wrong approach.