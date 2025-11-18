68-Unit Enabled by Cambridge Rezoning 

Under Cambridge’s recent citywide rezoning to stimulate multifamily development, a developer proposed 68 apartments in a 6-story building in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood.

The 59,464 square-foot project at 16-28 Porter St. is designed to fully comply with the new zoning, in which 6-story buildings are allowed by right if 20 percent of floor area is reserved for income-restricted units. The new 68-foot-tall building would include shared and individual decks and a roof terrace. No on-site vehicle parking is included.

The 16-28 Porter St. site spans 0.3 acres and was previously occupied by a duplex built in 1886 and a 6-unit apartment house built in 1900.

The proposal “reimagines a series of underutilized parcels” while increasing density and adds “high-quality, sustainable living opportunities close to transit and community amenities,” developers said in a submission to the Cambridge Planning Board.

The applicant is FBCH Porter Street LLC, an affiliate of Quincy-based Grossman Companies.

The site is located in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood between Kendall and Inman squares, where predominant housing types include triple-deckers and other small apartment buildings.

Housing activists and supporters on the Cambridge City Council successfully argued that legalizing 4- to 6-story multifamily buildings across the city would prompt redevelopment and potentially lead to construction of 3,600 new homes.

The changes allow 4-story residential buildings, and 6-story buildings if 20 percent of units are income-restricted, if they meet setback and open space minimum requirements, while eliminating floor area ratios and minimum lot size requirements.