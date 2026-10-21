92 Apartments Proposed at Grocery Store Property in Alewife

Developers unveiled designs for a 10-story apartment building and grocery store near the Alewife MBTA station under Cambridge’s 100 percent affordable housing overlay.

Dorchester-based Boston Communities is seeking approval for the nearly 129,000 square-foot building at 336 and 350 Rindge Ave.

The 92-unit complex would replace the Ferro’s Foodtown grocery store, which occupies a single-story retail building at 336 Rindge Ave., and small residential buildings at 350 Rindge Ave.

Developers propose up to 5,000 square feet of retail space for the grocer, retaining a community amenity for neighborhood residents. The new building would include an improved storefront and better storage space for Ferro’s Foodtown.

The project “thoughtfully reimagines a currently underutilized site in North Cambridge,” developers write in a special permit application.

The proposed building height of 125 feet reflects the AHO’s provision that projects can meet the height of abutting lots. The property is located next to the 22-story Rindge Towers.

The grocery store component requires a special permit from the Cambridge Planning Board for continuation of a current non-conforming retail use in a new development.

Headed by Principals Phillip Cohen, F. Marie Morisset and Matthew Robayna, Boston Communities’s pipeline includes affordable and mixed-income projects in predevelopment and under construction in Boston, Chelsea and Revere. It’s partnering with Braintree-based Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative on the residential portion of the Cambridge project.

A Planning Board public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Cambridge’s 100 percent affordable housing overlay was enacted in 2020 and gives developers approval for additional height and density in exchange for reserving all units for households earning a maximum 100 percent of area median income.

The Rindge Avenue project is steps from one of the first projects and approved and completed under the overlay, nonprofit Just a Start’s 52 New St. development that includes 106 income-restricted apartments.