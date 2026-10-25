A New Urbanist Experiment in Rural Worcester County

When it opened in 1856, the Lancaster Industrial School for Girls represented a progressive alternative to imprisonment for youths who ran afoul of law enforcement.

The nation’s first public reform school and its rustic grounds have sat vacant for decades in Lancaster, a town of just over 9,000 residents that has retained its rural character into the 21st century.

The 72-acre property now is in play for the largest development in the 373-year history of Worcester County’s oldest town, a result of the Healey administration’s State Land for Homes surplus property disposition program.

As local residents prepare to vote next month on plans for nearly 400 apartments, townhouses and single-family homes, there’s been little opposition – organized or otherwise – so far.

“Usually when you hear about big developments, the people come out of the woodwork, usually against it,” Lancaster Town Administrator John Woodssmall III said. “We haven’t heard any outright opposition from residents. It has been strangely, well, I don’t want to say strangely, but overall it’s been positive.”

A special town meeting on Nov. 17 is expected to vote on a reuse plan for the property. The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance is awaiting responses from developers to a request for proposals that’s due on Nov. 19.

Set on a winding country road lined with farmhouses and orchards, the property includes dozens of red brick dormitories that housed the reform school students until closure in 1975. The property was renamed MCI-Lancaster and served as a minimum security prison until its closure in 2002.

Since then, the property has been closed to the public and paid no taxes to the town.

A High-Impact Site for Housing Production

Through the Healey surplus property initiative, the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance identified 700 acres of dormant property in 33 communities. Sales of state properties to private developers could cut into the deficit of nearly 188,000 homes that the administration estimates need to be built by 2035 to control housing prices.

Some properties have been sold through absolute auctions, while larger parcels such as the former MCI-Concord prison have been going through a more comprehensive planning process.

In Lancaster, DCAMM hired urban design firm Speck-Dempsey to present a roadmap for redevelopment.

“They could have taken other approaches, but they’ve been very clear they wanted to have a planning effort that was more robust than the bare minimum, and more importantly included the town,” Partner Chris Dempsey said.

Under the 2024 Affordable Homes for All state law, such surplus properties can be redeveloped at a minimum of four homes per acre. DCAMM has set higher targets at some “higher-impact” sites, including Lancaster, but didn’t provide a specific number, Dempsey said.

After a series of planning charrettes in the past year, Speck-Dempsey presented a plan for a mix of single-family homes, apartment buildings and townhouses laid out along the property’s existing roads lined with hedgerows. Some buildings could be retained, including a chapel that has potential for a civic or amenity space, Dempsey said.

“It could have been a campus of an elite boarding school or a college, or another notable institution,” Dempsey said.

But potential developers also will have to factor in substantial infrastructure costs, including construction of an on-site sewage treatment plant.

The estimated 386-unit total represents a “bottom-up” outcome of the planning process “in a way that makes that density more, we hope, acceptable to the community because of the way the project respects the existing buildings, the historic buildings and creates new open space,” Dempsey said.

According to DCAMM, proposals should include at least 17.5 percent of units reserved for households earning a maximum 80 percent of area median income.

“This is a community that has not had a lot of dramatic change, and for whom development of this size feels pretty new,” Dempsey said. “They’re asking a lot of very tough but good and fair questions about what this project could mean for their future.”

A Recent Cottage-Style Housing Precedent

Lancaster has some recent experience with throwback residential building styles.

In 2024, Harvard-based MCO & Associates completed 32 cottage-style rental homes in a project known as Lancaster Village. The houses averaged about 1,300 square feet with rents starting at $3,200 a month.

At the same town meeting in November, voters also will consider plans to designate a section of North Lancaster as an MBTA Communities district. Lancaster is classified as an adjacent town under the law requiring 177 communities to zone at least 50 acres for by-right multifamily development.

The site was previously designated as a Chapter 40R Smart Growth district after developer Capital Group proposed a mixed-use project including 146 residential units at 435 Lancaster St.

The new vote would resolve a disparity between the 20 percent minimum income-restricted component required by MBTA Communities and the 25 percent enacted by the town’s Smart Growth district in 2022, Town Administrator Woodssmall said.

Post-Prison Plans Emerge in Concord

Speck-Dempsey, zoning consultants CommunityScale and Stantec are advising the town of Concord on the redevelopment of MCI-Concord. A potential town meeting vote next spring could approve up to 1,000 homes and 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Following the prison’s closure in 2024, it was placed on the State Land for Homes disposition list.

The reuse plan calls for a new community known as West Concord Junction built out in three zoning districts. The highest density would include 5-story buildings on 18 acres nearest the Route 2 rotary. Some house lots could be as small as 1,300 square feet.

The Concord Select Board and Planning Board are scheduled to meet Nov. 10 to review the proposed draft zoning, in preparation for sending it to the town meeting in spring 2027.