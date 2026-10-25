A Realtor Led by His Faith to Help

Eustace Payne Jr.

Realtor, eXp Realty

Industry experience: 17 years

Being a Realtor can be about more than just a transaction. Eustace Payne Jr. spent 20 years as a probation officer before working in real estate. That experience drove him to find a way to help the men he worked with in the prison system take new paths. He founded the Massachusetts Community Outreach Initiative in 2009 to help men transition back into their communities, reconnect with family and find jobs after getting out of prison.

The program has supported more than 300 men and their families through mentorship centered on responsibility, fatherhood and faith. The National Association of Realtors selected Payne, an eXp Realtor from Plymouth, as one of 10 finalists for its annual Good Neighbor Award. The award honors NAR members who make an extraordinary difference in their communities.

Q: What does it mean to get recognized for the work you do?

A: It feels strange to get recognition. Honestly, the work I do is just part of who I am. I grew up in an area where there were a lot of negative things happening. I was spared from that, not necessarily by my own wits or anything: I just managed to slip through things. I ended up getting a job working at probation for the Boston Municipal Court, and it was very easy in that job because I basically talked to the people I grew up with. Then I moved on to the [federal justice system], which was another level of shall we say criminality. In the feds, you get more of the background. So I started reading people’s stories as to how they got there.

As a man of faith, I started questioning how they got there. In some of these circumstances, I’m trying to figure out where the opportunity was for something else. But that’s not the job. So, I’m working the job, but I have these mental questions, and eventually the job took its toll. I left. I had my real estate license at the time, so I was working real estate, and then I just got the itch to continue to work with that same group of individuals, and I started this program in 2009.

A couple of prison chaplains brought me in just as a guest speaker, and they must have liked what I said because then I got an invitation to run weekly programs, and it snowballed. Suddenly now I’m in four prisons, doing 10 visits a month, meeting anywhere from 50 to 75 guys every month, and running lesson plans. Then, I discovered that there were some extremely talented individuals that were locked up. As much as I worked with the masses, I started targeting the most talented individuals because I could see that there was so much in them that would domino into the community if they reach their potential.

Q: Is there a particular person or a particular moment that really stands out to you from your work, and which you reflect on?

A: One story that resonated with me ended up being a guy who I knew growing up, and he talked about getting into a fight and then being put in solitary confinement, and hearing a voice talk to him while he was in solitary confinement. As he asked the other guys, do you guys hear that? They all yelled, “Shut up and go to sleep.” So he’s hearing a voice, and he doesn’t understand. He’s baffled. He’s confused. He later on figured that he felt that was God reaching out to him. That’s when I started to think about the difference between the faith people have in church and the faith people are actually living. One gentleman, he’s done 17, 18 years. He’s been out about eight [years], and he’s about to finish his doctorate in ministry.

There’s another guy, he’s one of the special ones. When we met he was lost, looking for direction. What I do is challenge people. I always challenge them to the next level of who they are. I challenge them to a level that they don’t know they can reach, but I see it in them, and I just keep pushing. The good thing about guys that were coming out of prison, they were too ignorant not to know they couldn’t do it. I’d keep pushing them, and they would just follow what I said because, in some cases, they just didn’t know any better. And then, after a while, they look and they see who they are.

Q: Being a Realtor, just how do these experiences inform or affect how you operate in real estate?

A: It is kind of the same thing because what you’re doing is you’re tapping into what people really want and desire. You get to know them. I always go to open houses, even if I know that’s not the house [the buyers] want, because they need to get the experience of coming out here. I am going to show you what to look for in a house, but the other thing is I’m going to listen to them, and as I listen to them they’re going to tell me what they want in a house by just having conversations with each other, and I’m paying attention.

They’ll say, like, “Oh, that bathroom is really small.” Mental note: Make sure the bathroom has room. “Oh, we need a bigger bedroom than this.” Make a mental note of that. It’s little aesthetics that they don’t like. Usually, if I’m on point, I will find their house. I will take them there, and I will say, “Okay, we’re done.” And they go, “What do you mean we’re done?” And they’ll go and they’ll look around the house. They’ll come back out and go, “We want this house.” And it’s because I’ve been listening to you.

So, you always listen to people because they will tell you what’s going on with them. They’ll tell you what they want, and if you’re listening, you even hear what they’re not saying. If you listen to what they’re not saying, they’re telling you even more. What happens is they usually get pretty surprised when you intuitively pick that up and you incorporate it in your search for them.

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