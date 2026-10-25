AI Is Changing How Consumers Search. Will Leads Be Able to Find You?

Old-school Google-style search is already being replaced by something called Answer Engine Optimization, or “AEO.” Ask Siri a question about where to find a service provider, and it will give you a series of options and ask if you want to be connected to its first choice. Google has made the same transition, using Gemini AI to answer questions right in the search window.

Traditional search and SEO are still the cornerstones of AEO, but the question agents need to answer today is, “How can leads find me in this new world that determines who gets seen first?”

I recently sat down with one of my favorite experts in real estate, Jeff Lobb, CEO and founder of Spark Tank Media and Coach 52, who is now launching a new application called Searchably.ai to help agents get found in this new reality.

“The big shift in AI is that it’s no longer about the agent – it’s about the consumer,” Lobb told me. “This is Google shifting from the search box to AI. You will no longer type in keywords. Instead, it’s a conversation, where the consumer asks a lot of questions using ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.”

Lobb described how this actually plays out: Consumers are getting very specific about what they want. For example, “Who is a top real estate agent in the Baltimore market who can get me top dollar for my condo?”

Assuming the AI finds four recommendations, it will then ask about the price range you’re searching in, and narrow those four agents down to the two who sell condos in your range. You may be one of the best agents in your market, but if you’re not part of that conversation, the consumer may never know it.

What’s Old Is New Again

AI relies on what it can read online.

“It’s much like 25 years ago when blogging first got started. AI can read the written word, your reviews, the content in your videos, see your photos, and check your socials. On Google, this process often starts with your Google profile,” Lobb said.

From my perspective, it’s much like starting a new geographical farm area, except this one is an AI neighborhood. Getting found there will take 12 to 18 months, the same as it would with a traditional farm.

“Answer Engine Optimization doesn’t eliminate SEO. It changes the question from ‘How do I rank?’ to ‘How do I become part of the answer?’” Lobb said. “That answer may be based on written content, reviews, video, social media, and how consistently the agent posts.”

The challenge is producing enough useful content to connect your name with a market, an audience and a specific type of property.

How to Get Started

Lobb shared several specific ways to start building your credibility in the AI neighborhood of your choice.

Start by thinking video-first.

Since Google search has historically been the starting place for real estate search, it’s also the first place to build your presence in your AI neighborhood farm. Lobb explained:

“Instagram Reels and YouTube are great places to post local videos, but YouTube Shorts is actually a sleeper,” Lobb said, saying they feed Google’s AI tool. “While most consumers go to ChatGPT for answers, Google’s Gemini is still the search AI powerhouse.”

You’ll also want to be specific about geography.

“Instead of saying you’re one of the top waterfront marketers in Charlotte, North Carolina, say you’re one of the top waterfront marketers on Lake Norman, North Carolina,” Lobb said.

Specificity, down to the neighborhood, city, and state, helps an AI system direct people to an exact answer – your business – instead of a general one.

Your Experience Makes You Credible

Lobb has another important piece of advice: Use an AI script only as a guideline. Take the concepts AI generates and answer the question in your own words.

For example, clients may ask where they can walk their dogs. AI can identify these, but the smarter move is to go to the best local dog park and shoot a short video there. You don’t need much commentary – the video tells the story better than any script could.

That one video can become several pieces of strong content for your website, blog and social and video accounts, including YouTube and TikTok. As Lobb observed, “Your experience, language, examples and judgment are what make the content credible enough to be worth recommending.”

I asked Lobb to share his single most important piece of advice for being found by AI.

“Focus on your core business, the thing that makes you money, and become an expert at that,” he said. “Find the partnerships, the people or the companies that fill the voids you can’t fill yourself. No matter what you do, generating revenue is still the most important thing.”

Bernice Ross is a nationally syndicated columnist, author, trainer and speaker on real estate topics. She can be reached at bernice@realestatecoach.com.