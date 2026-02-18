Alani Joins Perkins & Will As Managing Director

After a decade at CBT Architects, Vickie Alani is on the move to lead another of Boston’s high-profile architectural studios.

Alani was named managing director of Perkins & Will’s Boston studio. Alani succeeds Yanel de Angel, who led Perkins & Will’s practice since 2021, and has been named chief marketing officer.

Alani has a 37-year career in the industry, the majority of which was at Stantec and CBT, and included work in the education, multifamily and neighborhood master plan areas. Her local projects included designs for the Ames Hotel, Archstone North Point and the Mass + Main project in Cambrdige’s Central Square.

“Vickie and Yanel embody the leadership characteristics that make our firm, and our teams, successful: confident, strategic, visionary, and empathic,” CEO Phil Harrison said in a statement.

Alani will oversee 150 full-time staff at the Boston office. Perkins & Will’s current projects include Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville and middle and high school projects in Belmont.

An 18-year employee at Perkins + Will, de Angel succeeds Gina Berndt as chief marketing officer. Berndt remains a principal and board member.