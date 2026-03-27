Allston Labworks Gets First Life Science Tenant

A Woburn life science company that just raised $50 million in venture capital funding signed the first lab lease at King Street Properties’ 500,000 square-foot Allston Labworks.

Terrestrial Bio Inc., formerly Vaxess Technologies, will relocate to 42,000 square feet for a new headquarters at 250 Western Ave.

The company announced this week that it raised $50 million in series C funding led by RA Capital. It specializes in skin patches used by patients to self-administer therapeutics. The move to Allston will enable it to expand its manufacturing at the new headquarters.

Vaxess Technologies was one of 25 companies that received tax incentives from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center in late 2025. It was awarded $375,000 with a commitment to create 15 jobs.

“Our goal is to create an environment where leading life science companies can thrive, and Terrestrial’s work aligns well with the innovative ecosystem we are building along the Western Ave. corridor,” King Street Properties Partner Mike DiMinico said in a statement.

Vaxess Technologies relocated in 2021 from Cambridge to Cummings Park in Woburn, where it opened a GMP manufacturing facility initially occupying 3,600 square feet.

Allston Labworks is also adding retail tenants to its multi-building development on Western Avenue. The company announced its first retail tenants, an independent bookstore and a pizzeria, in 2025.