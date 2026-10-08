Amazon Sublease Adds to Seaport Office Slump

Amazon dialed down its expansion in Boston’s Seaport District, offering 375,000 square feet for sublease in an office tower that it committed to occupying in 2024.

WS Development’s 1 Boston Wharf Road property includes 630,000 square feet of office space, all of which was set to be occupied by Amazon for expansion following its occupancy of the 525,000 square-foot 111 Harbor Way tower next door.

The Boston Business Journal first reported the news. The 1 Boston Wharf Road lease, signed in 2024, was the biggest in Boston since the pandemic. Approximately 3,000 employees in Amazon’s Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Pharmacy groups originally were expected to fill the offices, upon completion in 2027.

Office vacancies in the Seaport now exceed 24 percent, according to a quarterly market report by Boston-based Hunneman. The availability rate, which includes sublease listings, is nearly 28 percent.

WS Development secured another high-profile corporate tenant in its Seaport portfolio last year, when Hasbro committed to 265,000 square feet in the 400 Summer St. building that also is occupied by Foundation Medicine.

Citywide in Boston, the office vacancy rate was 19.5 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to Hunneman: higher than the 17.6 percent mark along Route 128, but lower than the 23.4 percent mark in Cambridge.

Major office leases in Boston recently has been concentrated in Back Bay and the Fenway, including Fenway Sports Group’s 100,500 square-foot lease at 1325 Boylston St. and fitness wearable firm Whoop’s 107,000 square-foot expansion at 660 Beacon St.

Lab vacancies also have soared in recent years in the Seaport, a neighborhood that some developers had envisioned as a “second Kendall Square” and rushed to complete major lab projects.

Boston Global Investors still is seeking a tenant for its 10 World Trade tower, while Lincoln Property Co. has delayed groundbreaking on its Seaport Circle tower.