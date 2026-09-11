Auction Site in Scituate Has Residential Development Potential

A public auction scheduled for Sept. 24 will offer a nearly 9-acre site on Route 3A in Scituate with potential for residential development.

J.J. Manning Auctioneers is overseeing the mortgagee’s sale of real estate for two parcels next to Scituate High School.

The site includes two parcels at 0 and 626 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, and has proximity to town sewer, said Justin Manning, president of J.J. Manning Auctioneers.

“It’s ripe to be developed for residential. You probably could get quite a few units there if you did townhomes or an apartment building,” Manning said.

The properties last traded in 2023, when they were acquired by a Westford-based realty trust for $1.3 million.

Yarmouth-based J.J. Manning Auctioneers also has been active in overseeing property auctions on behalf of the town of Scituate in recent years. The company conducted auctions for 21 properties acquired by the town for back taxes, along with the former Minot fire station and senior center, Manning said.

The Route 3A site auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the property, and will seek a buyer for both parcels.