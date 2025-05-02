Bank of Canton Promotes New President and CEO-Elect

Bank of Canton’s board of directors has unanimously approved the promotions of three executive officers, including Michael F. Lindberg to president and CEO-elect.

Lindberg joined Bank of Canton in 2015. He was appointed to executive vice president in 2021, where he took on leadership of the bank’s retail banking and business development functions in addition to its commercial lending functions. Lindberg has 33 years of commercial lending and portfolio management experience, Bank of Canton said.

“Mr. Lindberg is more than qualified to continue and build upon that success,” Steven V. Rotella, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “He has a desire and demand for excellence, and inherits a strong executive team, including Mr. Lake and Ms. Curry, with decades of combined banking experience. The board is confident Mr. Lindberg and his team will guide Bank of Canton into the future as a leading community-based, customer-focused mutual bank.”

The bank also promoted Christopher Lake to executive vice president and CFO/COO, and Nancy Curry to senior vice president and senior lending officer. The new roles became effective April 1.

“I am extremely confident that these promotions put Bank of Canton’s future into very capable hands,” current CEO Stephen P. Costello said in a statement. “Our commitment to our customers, our employees, our success, and our mutual status will remain unchanged under their leadership.”

Under the bank’s transition plan, Lindberg will succeed Costello as president and CEO in July 2025. Costello, who joined Bank of Canton in 1992, has been president and CEO since 2008. He will retire after a 44-year career in banking and will join the bank’s board of directors following his retirement.