Barros Backs Away from Springfield Courthouse Project as Legal Pressure Mounts

John Barros, interim director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, has withdrawn from the development team behind the controversial Springfield courthouse project as legal and political pressure mounts over the state’s selection.

The move came days after the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) released the full procurement record defending its selection of the Liberty Junction proposal, arguing it offered the best value to taxpayers despite allegations of potential conflicts of interest involving Barros and Conan Harris, the husband of U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley. The project remains the subject of a lawsuit from two unsuccessful development teams seeking to overturn the award.

In a joint statement with Liberty Junction, Barros said he is “divesting his ownership interest” in the proposed courthouse, effective immediately. He decided to step aside “to keep the project moving forward for the Springfield community after his continued involvement drew criticism unrelated to the project’s merits,” the statement said.

“My aim from day one has been to quickly deliver a healthy new courthouse for the people of Hampden County — one that’s also an economic development engine for a part of Springfield that hasn’t seen much investment,” Barros said. “Throughout the process, I made every disclosure required by statute and strictly followed all procurement regulations to ensure my role was legal and proper.”

He continued, “Even so, I have made the difficult decision to divest from the Liberty Junction team because my involvement has been targeted by those who place personal gain above the community, critically delaying the fulfillment of Hampden County’s need for a healthy place to resolve disputes. I do not want the people this courthouse will serve to lose any more time.”

Lawsuit Continuing Against DCAMM

The announcement comes as rejected bidders Jeb Balise and Dinesh Patel continue their lawsuit against DCAMM and Liberty Junction, alleging the procurement was tainted by conflicts of interest.

In a joint statement, the developers said Barros’ departure “confirms what we have said from the start: this selection was irrevocably tainted, and no retroactive exit can undo that after the contract is already awarded.”

They said the “only fair remedy is to set aside this award and redo the procurement. Our lawsuit will continue, and we look forward to making our case in court on August 11.”

DCAMM has maintained the selection followed a fair and competitive process. The agency says the Liberty Junction proposal would save taxpayers nearly $300 million over the initial 40-year lease compared with the next-lowest finalist and earned high marks for its design, experience and location.

Committee: Competitors Had Higher Costs

Procurement records released last week show the committee concluded competing proposals were feasible but carried higher projected costs.

Liberty Junction’s joint statement with Barros said that he “disclosed his company’s role in the potential courthouse project” to state agencies before accepting his appointment to lead the MCCA earlier this year. It also said he “withdrew from active participation in the DCAMM selection process.”

The controversy has also drawn criticism from the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which said Barros’ stepping aside does not answer questions about “whether this procurement was conducted fairly and without political influence.”

“Divesting after the contract has already been awarded does nothing to answer the fundamental question: Were conflicts of interest allowed to influence who received this taxpayer-funded contract? The appearance of impropriety does not disappear simply because someone sells their stake after the fact. Taxpayers deserve to know whether this procurement was conducted fairly and without political influence,” Executive Director Paul Craney said.

Barros will join Healey and other top administration officials in Springfield on Thursday to announce “new investments in the MassMutual Center in Springfield to modernize and upgrade the facility,” according to the administration.

Craney said Healey should “use that opportunity to withdraw this contract award before taxpayers are locked into a $2 billion commitment that is already raising serious ethics questions.”

Claiborne Williams, principal of the Liberty Junction team, said they “deeply appreciate John’s contribution to this project and his willingness to step back for the community’s benefit.”

“From the start, John pushed us to keep the project’s two goals in balance — a new courthouse to replace a facility that has become a genuine health hazard, and a real development opportunity for the North End that would greatly benefit local small businesses,” Williams said. “His commitment to these values was greatly appreciated. We wish him well.”