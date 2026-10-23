Beacon Bank Sees Declines Across Deposits and Assets

Beacon Bank saw declines in net income, deposits and assets in the third quarter of 2026, the bank revealed in its earnings call Thursday.

Beacon had $61.2 million in net income for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $64.4 million in the previous quarter. The bank’s predecessor firms, Berkshire Bank and multi-bank holding company Brookline Bancorp completed their merger in September 2025, so third-quarter results from 2025 only included one month of combined activity and eight months of legacy Brookline Bancorp standalone results.

Total assets decreased $375.4 million during the quarter to $21.9 billion in the third quarter of 2026. The bank is looking to accelerate “quality, relationship-led” loan growth, and improve the composition of the loan portfolio,” Beacon Bank CEO Sean Gray said. Additionally, the bank is looking to have a greater emphasis on the commercial and industrial market and owner-occupied commercial real estate according to Gray.

“We will deepen relationships and businesses where we already perform well, will scale proven verticals and add middle market bankers,” he said. “At the same time, new production must meet our credit and risk adjusted return standards. On the funding side, we will reduce our reliance on wholesale borrowings, growing core relationship deposits and improve our deposit mix. Our market-facing teams, private banking teams and digital deposit engine give us a proven, scalable path to core deposit growth. We are slightly asset sensitive, but we are not relying on rates alone. We are focused on controlling funding costs, improving loan and deposit mix and disciplined pricing to protect spread and improve profitability.”

Deposits declined by $303.3 million to $3.89 billion. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease of $326.7 million in payroll deposits and a decrease of $120 million in customer deposits, according to the bank. The decline was partially offset by an increase of $143.4 million in brokered deposits.

“Our objective is clear, to be the Northeast’s premier commercial relationship bank,” Gray said. “Achieving that objective will require disciplined execution across our balance sheet, revenue mix, expense base and capital allocation.”