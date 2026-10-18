Beware of Unsavory Refi Sales Pitches

Every time mortgage rates dip slightly, there are borrowers who rush to refinance.

The latest “wave,” if you could call it that, came last winter, when the average loan rate slipped close to 6 percent. That brought more than 1 in 10 borrowers into “refinanceable range,” meaning their current rates were 6.5 percent or higher. As soon as the average rate went back up, the surge petered out.

Now, the average rate is over 7 percent and climbing. But when rates eventually slide again, borrowers should proceed with caution, lest they be sold a mortgage that costs more than it should.

There are numerous reasons to trade in your old mortgage. A refi allows you to tap into your equity to pay off high-interest credit card debt, fund a renovation or pay for Junior’s college, for example. You can shorten the term so you are paying less interest. Or, if yours is an adjustable-rate loan, you can lock in a fixed rate.

But according to a new report from Bankrate, lenders are turning to previous borrowers to boost their bottom lines while the purchase market continues to flounder. And some are doing so in some rather unsavory ways.

Aggressive Tactics from Some Lenders

The report describes aggressive tactics in which hordes of solicitors sit on the phones all day, calling people to get them to refinance. In other instances, loan officers are being pressured by their bosses to convince people to refi. Some salespeople even act as though they are from your current lender to gain your trust.

Five former loan originators told Bankrate investigators that company guardrails were disregarded to “sell” people on refinancing, even if it wasn’t advantageous to the customer. Enticements included skipped monthly payments, an escrow “refund,” or taking cash out for borrowers who had surplus savings.

One loan officer told Bankrate that a former employer pushed her to employ ethically questionable sales tactics. She said she was encouraged to tell senior homeowners that a refi would allow them to skip a payment – money they could then use to visit their grandchildren.

This kind of stuff isn’t universal. But your antennae should wiggle if a refinancing offer seems too good to be true.

Seniors Particularly Vulnerable

While underhanded lenders will go after anyone who can fog a mirror, seniors should be especially careful, the report said. Older homeowners’ record amounts of equity make them attractive targets, and their trust in familiar lending companies can make them vulnerable.

Seniors are “more likely to end up with a more expensive refinance, or one they don’t need at all,” write Andrew Pentis and Linda Bell for Bankrate. “This group faces heightened risk of being talked into refinancing when it’s unwise, with some mortgage professionals deploying deeply personal tricks and tactics in pursuit of [a] commission.”

Seniors pay a steep price when refinancing, Bankrate found. Borrowers 55 and older overpay for new loans by nearly $2,400 each year – about $400 more than borrowers 35 and under.

The report estimates that seniors fork out an extra $52,000, on average, over the term of a refinanced 30-year mortgage because they were not offered the best rate for which they qualified. While it’s unwise for an older borrower to go on the hook for that long, it does happen.

How to Protect Yourself

To avoid being a mark for unprincipled lenders, borrowers shouldn’t rush into refinancing without considering all their choices.

Avoid any lender who pressures you to “close right away before rates go up!” Unless you absolutely need to make a change, take your time. Other refi opportunities will present themselves.

Next, be sure to shop around. The company that services your current loan can usually offer the best refi deal, but not always. See what other outfits can offer.

Once you’ve chosen a lender, bargain hard. Try to get them to pay a chunk of your closing costs, or maybe cut their origination fee. Some lenders are willing to roll closing costs into your loan amount, but if you go that route, remember that your monthly payment will be somewhat higher.

Ask yourself a few key questions during this process: How old will you be when the loan matures? How much will you save by refinancing, and how long will it take to recoup your upfront costs?

Always Do the Math

Few mortgages are paid to term. But if you take out a 30-year loan at age 50, you’ll be 80 when it is paid off. If that might interfere with your retirement plans, consider a 15-year mortgage. The rate will be somewhat lower, but your payment will be larger.

If it will cost, say, $5,000 to refinance, and doing so cuts your monthly bill by $100, it will take 50 months to break even. So if you plan to move within four years, refinancing is a losing game. As always, do the math.

Don’t take the lender’s word for anything; get it all in writing. And consider discussing the situation with someone who isn’t involved in the transaction, like your tax professional or lawyer.

If you succumb to a lender’s pressure, you have one final out before the deal takes hold: Under federal law, you have 72 hours to rescind the transaction without losing your money. You have until midnight of the third business day after signing the contract to cancel.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.