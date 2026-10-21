BGO Acquires Leased Wrentham Development for $35M

A high-bay warehouse in Wrentham that was fully leased up shortly after its completion in 2023 traded for $34.9 million, reflecting the strength of the distribution segment of the industrial market.

BGO acquired 545 Washington St., a 132,055 square-foot development designed to meet the needs of current logistics and distribution tenants. Located on a 13.6-acre site, the building includes 36-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors and 3,000 amps of power.

JLL represented sellers Bluewater Property Group and Affinius Capital.

Two tenants occupy the entire building, which was designed to support the needs of midsized tenants that continue to drive demand in the Greater Boston industrial market, according to JLL.

The property attracted strong interest from buyers, according to a statement by JLL Senior Managing Director Michael Restivo.

“Investors recognized the compelling combination of institutional-quality construction, diversified tenancy across essential logistics sectors and the property’s unmatched access to New England’s primary transportation corridors,” Restivo said.

Developers received $22.8 million in construction financing from Cadence Bank in 2022.

According to a report by Avison Young, warehouse and distribution tenants accounted for 71 percent of all leasing activity in Greater Boston during the second quarter.