Biotech Graduates to New HQ at Cummings Campus

A biotech company founded in 2021 at Harvard’s Wyss Institute is establishing its first dedicated headquarters at Cummings Properties’ campus in Medford.

Unravel Biosciences is backed by RTK Group, a Boston-based investor whose venture fund provided a seed round in 2022 to expand Unravel Biosciences’ research of complex diseases and central nervous system disorders.

The company will relocate in July from an incubator at University of Massachusetts-Boston to a 3,200-square-foot suite at Cummings’ Boston Avenue campus.

Unravel joins a growing biotech cluster at the campus including such tenants as Morphoceuticals, Myro Therapeutics, Solu Therapeutics, Sunflower Therapeutics and labs operated by Tufts University.

Brendan Entenmann of Boston-based brokerage Steele Group represented Unravel Therapeutics in the lease negotiation.