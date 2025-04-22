Biotech Tenant Expands in Fort Point

A developer that specializes in office to lab conversions secured the largest life science lease of 2025 in Boston with a four-year-old company founded by Harvard University researchers.

CytoTronics leased 14,000 square feet in an expansion of its headquarters at 12 Farnsworth St. In September, the company received $13.5 million in financing from venture capital investors led by LYFE Capital and Anzu Partners.

CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

The transaction is the largest lease of 2025 in Boston, according to recent brokerage research. Only one life science lease was signed in the city of Boston during the first quarter: Nanite’s 10,000 square-foot deal at the Innovation and Design Building on Drydock Avenue.

Phase 3 acquired the Farnsworth Street property for nearly $50 million in 2021. The company has acquired suburban and downtown Boston office properties for lab conversions, including a current project at 55 Summer St. in Downtown Crossing.

“This new location supports our expansion with the necessary lab, office, and manufacturing facilities while also providing an environment that will help us attract and retain top talent,” CytoTronics CEO Jeffrey Abbott said in a statement.