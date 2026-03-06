Boot Manufacturer Relocates to Wilmington

A two-building portfolio owned by Camber Development is 100 percent occupied following a work apparel manufacturer’s relocation and expansion to Wilmington.

BRUNT Workwear leased 56,000 square feet of office, warehouse and R&D space at 301 Ballardvale St. BRUNT will relocate its company headquarters from North Reading to occupy part of the 126,000 square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Wilmington, CBRE announced.

The property ownership is a partnership between Boston-based Camber Development and GEM Realty Capital of Chicago.

The 200,000 square-foot park was recapitalized by the partnership in November 2024 in a deal valued at $46.75 million.

CBRE’s Brian McKenzie and Christian Vallis represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Cresa’s Derek Losi and Nathaniel Heilbron represented BRUNT.