Boston Developer Wins Motor Mart Acquisition

Related Beal says it is the new owner of the Motor Mart garage in Boston, where a condominium tower was approved in 2019 but failed to move forward.

The Boston-based developer told reporters in an announcement that it will continue to operate the 1,037-stall parking garage, located at 201 Stuart St. In a statement, President Kimberly Sherman Stamler said the property “holds great possibility for future residential and commercial development.”

The purchase price was approximately $89 million, according to a Boston Globe report, although no need had been filed as of Thursday morning.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Freeport Equity partnered with Related Beal on the acquisition.

The property previously traded for $162.5 million in 2016, and BGI received approval for 231 condominiums in an addition to the building in 2019.

But the condominium project never moved forward, like another project near Faneuil Hall Marketplace that would have added residences atop a parking structure.

Once the world’s largest parking garage, the Motor Mart hit the market in January. The property also includes ground-floor retail space, more than half of which is available, including the former Legal Sea Foods and Flemings Prime Steakhouse.

The approved redevelopment plan would reduce the garage parking to 672 spaces.

CBRE represented the sellers in the Motor Mart transaction. The property most recently received $105 million in mortgage financing from Deutsche Bank in 2021.

No large-scale condominium developments are expected to break ground in Boston for several years, following completion of The Fallon Company’s One Harbor Shore this month.