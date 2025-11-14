BPDA Board OK’s Northeastern Plans for Big Housing Investments

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board Thursday night approved seven projects that will bring 285 new homes to the city, including 83 affordable units, plus a new Northeastern University arena and the school’s five-year plan to add 1,000 new dorm beds.

The Northeastern dorm plans are part of its 10-year Institutional Master Plan, the city’s vehicle to regulate development at its hospitals and schools.

If the university is able to deliver on its promises, the school will add 2,215 new, on-campus student beds by the end of 2030 and over 3,000 by 2035. The school broke ground in August on a 1,215-bed residential tower at 840 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury. in Northeastern’s plan

Mayoral administrations dating back to the late Tom Menino’s have pressured the city’s many higher education institutions to build more on-campus housing as a way to take pressure off private rental markets in historically working-class neighborhoods like Roxbury, Allston-Brighton and Mission Hill. Schools looking to respond have sometimes turned to partnerships with private student housing developers.

“Boston thrives when our leading institutions match their global reach with a deep commitment to our neighborhoods,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement released after the BPDA board vote Thursday night.

But demographic change and the Trump administration’s immigration and academic funding policies appear to be putting a dent in Boston-area student numbers, leading some schools to cancel planned buildings.

In addition to OKing a planned redevelopment of its century-old Matthews Arena into a larger athletics complex at 262 St. Botolph St., the BPDA board approved a 322,500-square-foot residence hall at 21 Forsyth St., a 262,600-square-foot residence hall at the corner of Huntington Avenue and Parker Street and up to 1.62 million square feet of labs, classrooms, athletic facilities and student life spaces in five towers ranging from 180 feet to 230 feet tall.

Each new building except 21 Forsyth St. would require demolition of existing but outmoded facilities, including 230 student beds. The Forsyth Street site was cleared last year when Northeastern’s former White Hall was discovered to be structurally unsound. That means the school’s planned 910-bed Brunstein/Rubenstein building and 1,050-bed 21 Forsyth St. building will only net 1,720 new on-campus beds.

Other Projects Approved

95 Berkeley St.

What: 92-unit office-to-residential conversion

Neighborhood: South End

Affordable Units: 18

Developers: Continuum Development and Fortuna Realty Group

Design: CBT Architects

11 Parker Hill Ave.

What: 71 new apartments plus 24 in an existing building on-site

Neighborhood: Mission Hill

Affordable Units: 12

Developer: Savage Properties

Design: Monte French Design Studio and Verdant Landscape Architecture

52 Plympton St.

What: 44 new condominiums plus ground-floor gallery space

Neighborhood: South End

Affordable Units: Eight artist live-work units

Developer: Stack + Co.

Design: Stack Architecture

555 Talbot Ave.

What: 33 new apartments plus ground-floor restaurant space

Where: Ashmont

Affordable Units: Six

Developer: Mark Little

Design: RODE Architects



555-559 Columbia Road

What: 33 new apartments above a new Boston Public Library branch

Where: Upham’s Corner

Affordable Units: 33

Developer: Civico Development

Design: DREAM Collaborative

157 Granite Ave.

What: 24 new condominiums

Where: Cedar Grove

Affordable Units: Three

Developer: Denis Keohane

Design: Spalding Tougias Architects

150 Milk St.

What: 18-unit office-to-residential conversion

Where: Downtown

Affordable Units: Three

Developer: Wingate Development

Design: Embarc