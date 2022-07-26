Brickstone Square Attracts Youth Sports Group Lease

A youth sports club and event coordinator is leasing a 64,000-square-foot block of space at the recently renovated 300 Brickstone Square in downtown Andover.

3Step Sports will occupy the fourth and ninth floors of the complex, part of a century-old campus including four buildings that span over 1 million square feet.

Owner KS Properties recently completed a capital improvement program adding an expanded cafe, bistro, fitness center, game room and new patio and courtyard.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Blake Baldwin, Shayne O’Neil and Petra Flynn represented the landlord, KS Partners, in the transaction. Matt Quinlan of SVN Parsons represented the tenant.