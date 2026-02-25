BrightBridge Credit Union Brings Financial Education Fair to Methuen High School

BrightBridge Credit Union says it partnered with Methuen High School to host the credit union’s annual Credit for Life Fair, designed to prepare graduating seniors for life after high school.

The two-hour simulation has students select a career aligned with their post-graduation goals and receive a projected salary. From there, students moved through a series of interactive stations where they made realistic financial decisions regarding decisons they could be forced to make. This includes choices around higher education, housing, transportation and everyday living expenses. Students also learned how lifestyle decisions such as dining out, joining a gym or owning a pet can impact their monthly budget.

The high schoolers were also met with unexpected scenarios where chance events tested their financial flexibility, by introducing surprises that could either strain their budget or provide a financial boost. The experience concluded at a credit counseling station, where volunteers reviewed each student’s financial choices and helped connect the dots between income, expenses and long-term planning.

“It was so exciting to volunteer at this year’s Credit for Life Fair and support students in the very community where I both live and work,” BrightBridge’s Methuen branch manager Lina Quijano said in a statement. “Having candid conversations with graduating seniors about their goals and financial futures and guiding them through real-life scenarios makes this event especially rewarding. With a daughter of my own, it’s a powerful reminder of how important it is to invest in the next generation.”

The annual event launched in 2018, and it is supported by volunteers from BrightBridge, the Methuen Public Schools and local professional and community organizations that bring real-world insight and guidance to students.