Cambridge Developer Lists Three-Site Portfolio

As investment sales activity rebounds following the removal of rent control from the November ballot, a portfolio of apartments and commercial properties has hit the market in Cambridge and Boston’s Back Bay.

Colliers is marketing three portfolios on behalf of The Banker Company of Cambridge.

The offering includes 24 commercial units at three Harvard Square properties, along with 51 market-rate apartments in Porter Square and Inman Squares, and 325 Beacon St., a nine-unit brownstone in Back Bay.

The new owners will have the ability to add value by updating the Cambridge apartments, which currently have below-market rents, according to Colliers.

The Harvard Square Portfolio includes 24 commercial and three residential units at three properties: 8 Eliot St./106 Winthrop St., 12 Eliot St. and 14 Eliot St., which are 100 percent occupied.

Investment sales brokers say multifamily listings have been recovering from a steep downturn during the first half of 2026, as sellers pulled properties off the market amid disappointing bids and uncertainty about the effects of rent control on future values.

In June, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a ballot question could not appear on the 2026 statewide ballot, however, prompting an uptick in listing and sales activity.

More recently, rising interest rates have added a new degree of uncertainty to pricing, potentially shrinking bidding pools to investors with longer-term horizons.