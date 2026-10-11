Cambridge Gets Tepid Ideas to Fix Housing Problems

The trickle of new housing hitting the market each year in Cambridge is nowhere near enough to meet demand as rents and prices rise relentlessly, and it’s been that way for decades now.

Yet officials and elected leaders in the progressive bastion continue to tiptoe around the elephant in the room: City mandates ordering developers to build below-market-rate units have failed abysmally, leading to less housing all around, including fewer income-restricted apartments and condominiums.

Exhibit A is a recently released, city-commissioned report recommending that Cambridge shouldn’t be too hasty in jettisoning its hefty affordable housing mandate.

Yes, Cambridge should temporarily consider lowering its mandate that every new residential building in the city rent or sell 20 percent of its units at below-market rents and prices in projects with more than 9 units, the report says.

But the report by consultants at RKG Associates cautions Cambridge that it should not lower the percentage too much, while failing to specify what “too low” would be.

The Cambridge Community Development Department has issued its own memo which backs the tepid recommendations, setting up what should be a lively debate before the Cambridge City Council in the coming weeks.

Other Cities Slashed Requirements

By contrast other cities, confronted with the failure of 20 percent affordable housing mandates, have taken far more decisive action.

After years of watching new residential construction circle the drain, San Francisco, and closer to home, Chelsea and Waltham, have slashed the percentage of affordable rentals and condos required in new residential buildings.

The moves by these other cities came in response to a steep drop in new apartment and condo construction, and after developers argued for years that affordable housing mandates of 20 percent or higher made it impossible to finance and break ground on new projects in a tough market.

The numbers suggest that Cambridge’s 20 percent affordable mandate has taken a similar toll. The city set out to build 12,500 new units by 2030. But nearly a decade into the campaign, barely a quarter of that new housing has actually been built, city officials have reported.

There are now two lawsuits from developers challenging Cambridge’s affordable housing mandate, as well. And the city is heading towards rolling back part of what had been a state-leading upzoning that seemed to be bearing at least a little fruit.

Consultants Downplay Affordability Rules

To be fair, the RKG report doesn’t completely rule out the need to reduce the 20 percent affordable housing requirement to “as low as 10 percent.”

But the report downplays this option as just one “among several levers,” which either signals that the consultants who wrote it are clueless, or are engaging in intellectual dishonesty.

By contrast, developers on the ground trying to finance and build new apartment and condo buildings have argued the 20 percent mandate is a very large burden, indeed.

The developer provides the subsidy by setting aside a fifth of the units at below-market rents and prices and agreeing to eat the losses.

The challenge, then, is making the numbers pencil out on projects when so many units are by design money losers.

They get help from the ultra-high rents and sale prices Cambridge’s cachet and housing shortage have combined to create, but the higher those market-rate units are priced, the harder they are to rent and sell, and the more risky a development becomes.

Progressive Posturing?

Meanwhile, the RKG Associates consultants attempt to dress up the failure of Cambridge’s 20 percent affordable housing mandate with a rather mind-boggling argument.

The consulting firm’s report argues that in a city like Cambridge starved for new housing, with some of the highest rents and prices in the country, it’s actually OK if fewer market-rate units are built.

That’s something desperate apartment-hunters and would-be homebuyers in Cambridge might have a thing or two to say about.

Sure, this could drive up prices and rents even more. But Cambridge should consider the importance of the affordable housing mandate in helping the city “sustain the balance” between market-rate and subsidized units and maintain the “City’s socioeconomic diversity,” according to Boston-based RKG.

Translation: If more market-rate units are built without the 20 percent affordable requirement, the overall percentage of market-rate housing will rise while the corresponding percentage of affordable units will drop.

But that doesn’t mean that affordable units are being bulldozed.

Rather, the number of affordable units will stay the same and – maybe even expand – even if their share of the overall city housing stock shrinks a little.

By way of illustration, the report notes that over 10 years, the share of low- and moderate-income households in Cambridge declined from 38.4 percent to 37.4 percent.

So, what’s more important? Getting more housing built, or having the perfect demographic profile with just the right diversity stats?

That this is even a debate says something about how wishful thinking and progressive ideology may be the biggest roadblock to solving Cambridge’s housing woes.

“It’s a great work of hubris and science fiction,” said Patrick Barrett III, one of the developers challenging Cambridge’s affordable housing mandate.

Scott Van Voorhis is Banker & Tradesman’s columnist and publisher of the Contrarian Boston newsletter; opinions expressed are his own. He may be reached at sbvanvoorhis@hotmail.com.