Cambridge Lab Development Sold to Phase 3

An award-winning life science development in Cambridge was acquired by Phase 3 Real Estate Partners for $25.1 million.

The purchase price equates to over $825 per square foot. Known as Kendall Square Life Science Center, the 30 Hampshire St. project totals 30,389 square feet.

Owners have been focusing leasing efforts on small and medium-sized biotech companies requiring approximately 30 desks and 40 lab benches. A marketing brochure by Cushman & Wakefield lists all 30,389 square feet available.

Designed by Balance Architects and completed by Sea-Dar Construction, the project was a winner in the best commercial project category in the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston’s 2024 Prism awards.

The seller, 34-40 Hampshire Street LLC, is a corporate entity that lists Hassanaly Ladha as manager. Cambridge assessors data also lists Charlestown-based Last2 Development as owner. A 68-room hotel was previously proposed on the site in 2019.

Vacancies in Cambridge’s 20.4 million square-foot lab market are 19.7 percent, according to Hunneman’s REALinsights life science report released in October. Asking rents average $106.31 per square foot.

East Cambridge’s 17.8 million square-foot submarket had a vacancy rate of 16.4 percent and average asking rents of $108.32.

Headquartered in San Diego, Phase 3 Partners’ local projects include office-to-lab conversions at 55 Summer St. and 12 Farnsworth St. in Boston and a 254,400 square-foot office-lab development at 250 Arsenal Place in Watertown.