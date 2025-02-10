Cathartes Proposes 502K SF ‘Plymouth Station’ Development

A Boston real estate firm that specializes in major waterfront developments is seeking to begin the next phase of its Plymouth Station project overlooking Cape Cod Bay.

Cathartes now plans to construct another three 5-story buildings totaling 481,490 square feet at 56 Loring Boulevard, located 100 feet from the waterfront, according to a notification form submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office. The complex would include apartments and ground-floor commercial space and parking. The project also includes a separate 1-story building of approximately 21,000 square feet.

Cathartes completed the 450-unit Harborwalk apartments at 30 Loring Blvd. in 2019 and 2020.

The properties are located within the town’s Cordage Park Smart Growth District, adopted under Massachusetts’ Chapter 40R law which provides state funding to communities that approve high-density residential zoning.

Currently used for parking and boat storage, the site is located next to the MBTA’s Plymouth commuter rail station, which was deactivated in 2021 due to budget cuts. MBTA officials have not indicated when service may resume.

Developers are including walkways to the project to the train station in their plans, according to the MEPA filing. The project also will include a public harborwalk and 1.75 acres of public waterfront parkland.

Along with MEPA approval, the project requires a site plan review by the Plymouth Planning Board. The developer has not yet submitted any plans to the town, Town Planner Lee Hartmann said in an email.

Cathartes also has major development activities in New Hampshire’s Seacoast region.

In May, the city of Dover sold three parcels to Cathartes for $1.3 million, in the first phase of the Cochecho development on a 29-acre site.

That initial phase includes 418 residential units and 26,000 square feet of commercial space.

The company previously redeveloped a 5-acre site in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s North End into Portwalk Place, a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use development including three hotels, 149 apartments and ground-floor shops and restaurants.