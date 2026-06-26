Chase to Double ‘Community Center’ Expanded Branches

Chase Bank says it’s expanding the number of its “community center” branches nationwide, adding to a 19-location network that includes a location in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

The bank said it plans to hire more than 150 additional managers, on top of the 160 it currently employs, and double the number of its community center branches in the coming years.

The intent is to expand financial health education programming with the goal of reaching 5 million people, the bank said. When CEO Jamie Dimon cut the ribbon on Chase’s Mattapan location in 2021, he said programming held at the center would help close gaps in financial knowledge and access to capital in the heavily-minority, working-class neighborhood. The support it would provide for small businesses, he said at the time, would help the bank attract new clients.

“I want our people to walk up and down the street and invite businesses in, invite the people in,” Dimon said at the time.

Chase has finalized three locations for the new community centers. These locations will be in Phoenix, Arizona, Riverside, California and Huntsville, Alabama. A spokesperson for Chase told Banker & Tradesman the bank wouldn’t rule out adding another community center somewhere in Massachusetts.

“The American Dream remains a powerful aspiration, but it has become increasingly difficult for many families to achieve upward mobility. We know what works—every day we see how access to knowledge, tools and trusted support can change the trajectory for individuals and families,” Chase Consumer Banking Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Roberts said in a statement. “That’s why we’re scaling local support and practical tools to reach more communities and help more people build a secure financial future.”

The first community center was opened in Harlem in 2019. According to Chase, personal savings balances grew 73 percent over the span of five years.

“When one person gains the skills to budget, save and build for the future, the impact extends far beyond that individual—it strengthens families and communities,” Diedra Porché, head of Chase community and business development, said in a statement. “By expanding our community-based workshops and coaching, we’re bringing practical financial education closer to home for more people. We’ve seen the power of this approach firsthand, and we’re just getting started.”