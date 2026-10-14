Chase to Increase Donations in Boston Market

JPMorgan Chase has committed to making $3.5 million in new donations to organizations across Greater Boston and will increase its small business banking staff in the market.

The funding will support the Boston Private Industry Council, Year Up, Just a Start, EdVestors, and Bioversity, the bank said. These organizations are focused on job preparation, exploration, and education from the student level to senior workers. The organizations teach career skills in computer programming, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, life sciences and robotics.

Along with its support for job training programs, Chase also pledged funding to the Cooperative Development Institute, the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, the Center for Women & Enterprise and The Builder Coalition.

“Boston is a dynamic city with incredible talent, businesses and institutions, and we see tremendous opportunity to build on that strength,” Chase New England regional manager Rick MacDonald said in a statement. “JPMorgan Chase is investing in Boston for the long term, from growing our workforce and presence in the city to working alongside local organizations to expand opportunity for residents, entrepreneurs, and communities. We’re proud of what we’ve built here and excited about what we can accomplish together.”

The donations come as the company prepares to move its regional headquarters into eight floors of developer Hines’ new South Station Tower.

The bank said it also plans to increase its local business banker team by nearly 50 percent over the next five years. It is also expanding its Coaching for Impact program, which provides small businesses with complimentary access to one-on-one consulting.