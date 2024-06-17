Chestnut Hill Developer Submits Porter Square Condo Plan

A Chestnut Hill developer that acquired a Cambridge commercial property in late winter is seeking approval for a 56-unit condominium development near Porter Square.

North Cambridge Partners paid $12.5 million in February for the property, which includes a 23,000-square-foot office-retail building. In 2022, the firm proposed to rezone the property for an 80-foot-tall condominium project, according to a Cambridge Day report.

The project now proposes a maximum height of 69 feet. The tiered design includes lower heights near an existing residential neighborhood on Cedar Street.

The development firm, managed by Daniel Sibor, has submitted a special permit application for two condo buildings totaling nearly 95,000 square feet, including 7,167 square feet of retail space and 67 parking spaces.

The parking ratio of 1.2 spaces per unit reflects neighborhood concern that it would add competition for resident street spaces, according to the application. The property is located within a half-mile of eight MBTA bus routes and an MBTA Red Line station.

The proposal complies with the minimum retail space requirement within the Massachusetts Avenue overlay zoning district, according to project documents submitted to the Cambridge Planning Board. A public hearing is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on July 2.

The project team includes landscape architect Landworks Studio and sustainability consultant Linnean Solutions.