Children’s Hospital Housing Approved in Fenway

A Fenway development that was approved Thursday will provide temporary housing for families of Boston Children’s Hospital patients.

Samuels & Associates acquired the 69-81 Kilmarnock St. site on Jan. 21 for $9.7 million, according to a Suffolk County deed. The Boston-based developer proposed an update to a previously-approved project by Cabot, Cabot & Forbes and CIM Group of Los Angeles.

“We have been working with Children’s to help them deliver patient family housing units they have been desperately looking for, and trying to deliver for many years,” Samuels & Associates Principal Peter Sougarides said in a presentation to the BPDA board.

The first phase of the development included the Idyl apartment complex at 60 Kilmarnock St.

The BPDA board approved an increase from 77 to 89 units for the next phase. Boston Children’s Hospital will manage 45 apartments for patients’ families, Sougarides said.

The next phase totals 86,000 square feet and eliminates all 50 parking spaces included in the previous version.

At its monthly meeting, the Boston Planning & Development Agency also approved five additional developments totaling 226 housing units.

Other Projects Approved

A Fenway parking garage at 142-146 St. Mary’s St. will be redeveloped as 85 housing units. Newton-based developer Allen Associates agreed to construct a pedestrian path linking the property to the Fenway station on the MBTA’s Green Line.

Madison Park Development Corporation received approval for another project in Roxbury, where it has been developing housing since the 1970s. The project includes 63 income-restricted units, including nine home ownership condominiums, on a long-vacant lot at 639 Warren St.

Cruz Construction’s development arm received BPDA approval for minor modifications to its 280-290 Warren St. development’s second phase, which will encompass 52 family-oriented apartments plus ground-floor commercial space in a 65,384-square-foot building. Cruz Construction recently relocated its headquarters to the first phase at 280 Warren St., where it occupies over 8,000 square feet within the Michael E. Haynes building mixed-use project.



At 2-8 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester, developer Webster Enterprises received approval for a 4-story, 33,452-square-foot building including 22 apartments.

In East Boston, developer Volnay Capital received approval to demolish an industrial building and construct 20 for-sale condominiums in a 4-story, 29,165-square-foot building at 141 Addison St.

The board also approved a project under the city’s property tax abatement program designed to encourage office-to-residential conversions in the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

The project by Charlestown-based Anthem Construction at 4 Liberty Square will create 36 apartments through conversion of office space on floors 2-7.