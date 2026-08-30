Civil Engineering Standards Help Mitigate Flood Risks

Coastal Massachusetts is blessed with sandy beaches, picturesque estuaries and protective harbors. Buyers pay premiums for properties near these resources, but coastal properties are threatened by sudden storms that rearrange shorelines and damage buildings.

Most coastal property owners depend on the federal National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to insure against flood losses. The NFIP went into effect in 1968, because private insurers generally excluded flood hazard coverage from their standard policies.

Under the NFIP, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates Special Flood Hazard Areas with increased risks of flooding. The NFIP discourages development in those areas without flood insurance.

How Flood Insurance Got Here

Until 2012, flood insurance premiums often did not reflect actual risks of flood losses, with about 20 percent of policyholders’ premiums being subsidized. When the program paid out more in claims than it received in premiums, the federal government used general revenues to cover the difference.

Taxpayers living outside flood zones effectively subsidized flood insurance premiums on flood-prone properties.

The NFIP’s losses were manageable for decades, but deficits ballooned to $24 billion in the wake of major storms such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In response, Congress passed the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012. That statute required steep annual increases to flood insurance premiums on many subsidized properties, and it would have ended insurance subsidies on properties sold to new owners.

The legislation pushed FEMA to update flood insurance rate maps, placing properties thought to be safe from flooding into Special Flood Hazard Areas requiring insurance.

The combination of higher flood insurance premiums and expanded flood zones raised concerns about coastal property values, so in 2014 Congress passed the Homeowner Flood Insurance Affordability Act. That legislation delayed major premium increases and implementation of FEMA’s new maps, while FEMA developed plans to make premiums more affordable.

The 2014 statute also allowed owners of subsidized homes to pass along their lower premium rates to buyers, thus protecting property values which might have dropped if buyers had to pay full-risk premiums. The legislation imposed modest annual premium surcharges to improve the program’s fiscal stability.

Updated Risk Definitions Take Effect

FEMA recently updated its flood insurance pricing to establish rates that are actuarially sound, easier for policyholders to understand and better correlated with actual flood risks. This approach, known as Risk Rating 2.0, became fully effective in 2023.

Risk Rating 2.0 reflects decades of data, scientific knowledge and improved methodology collected by governmental entities and the private sector. It also offers general guidance on flood risk mitigation through better construction and available hazard mitigation assistance grants.

The new pricing approach does not affect limits on annual premium increases, which are generally 18 percent for primary residences and 25 percent for other properties.

Although the NFIP provides a comprehensive system to allocate risks of loss to flood-prone properties, it does little by itself to prevent flood damage. Loss mitigation can be accomplished with design and construction standards intended to make buildings and structures more flood resistant.

The Building Code’s Role

The Flood Resistant Design and Construction standards (ASCE 24-14) published by the American Society of Civil Engineers offer guidelines for achieving this goal. The commonwealth of Massachusetts has incorporated the ASCE 24-14 into its state building code, and many Massachusetts municipalities encourage compliance with the standards in local ordinances and bylaws regulating construction in floodplains.

ASCE 24-14 lists basic design requirements for development in flood hazard areas, with enhanced risk mitigation measures for properties with higher flood exposure. The standards include recommendations for siting, elevations, foundations, building designs and construction materials.

They encourage builders to locate living areas and mechanical systems, such as HVAC equipment and electrical services, above flood water levels, to reduce risk of damage from flood waters and enable owners to reuse structures sooner after flood events. The Massachusetts state building code generally requires that new construction in flood hazard areas be designed and constructed in accordance with the ASCE 24-14.

“Floodplain developers and homeowners should engage qualified design professionals early in the process, so they can better understand at the outset how NFIP and ASCE 24-14 requirements influence site planning, building design, construction costs, long-term operation and maintenance obligations, and flood insurance premiums,” Zachary L. Basinski, a professional civil engineer and a certified floodplain manager with Bracken Engineering, told me. “This helps clients make informed decisions to avoid costly redesigns, streamline the permitting process, and ultimately reduce project costs and delays.”

Thanks to recent changes in the NFIP and the adoption of ASCE 24-14, there are strategies available to lessen flood losses when coastal waters run amok.

Christopher R. Vaccaro, Esq. is a partner at Dalton & Finegold, LLP in Andover. His email address is cvaccaro@dfllp.com.