Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union presented Saint Michael School with a $1,500 donation, as the second quarter winner of the organization’s Give-A-Click campaign.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank

Edgartown-based Martha’s Vineyard Bank made a donation through its foundation of $158,800 to local non-profits in the second quarter of 2022.

Northern Bank

Woburn-based Northern Bank awarded $5,000 in college scholarship to Brigid McCarron, a Melrose High Graduate.