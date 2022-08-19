Community Good Works

City Kids

City Kids hosted a Surf Camp for youth from the Cape Verdean Association of Boston, giving them a special day at Hampton Beach.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Needham-based Direct Federal Credit Union announced a partnership that includes a $46,000 donation from Direct Federal to Storytime Crafts for the purchase of the organization’s first vehicle, which will ensure the organization is able to continue providing literacy tools to communities in need.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank supported two local nonprofit organizations to mark their entrance into the Woburn community following the acquisition of Patriot Community Bank. The bank presented donations of $5,000 each to the North Suburban YMCA located in Woburn, and the Lexington Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union awards $2,022 to The Kristy Williams Memorial Foundation as part of its Nonprofit Day campaign.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank has donated $10,000 to the North Shore Community Development Coalition.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction employees have raised $118,000 and counting for cancer research and patients as part of this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride. Team Shawmut has accumulated $1.9 million in total fundraising since its inception.