Community Good Works

Members of the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge team organized by Shawmut Design and Construction employees pose for a photo. From left to right: Peter Scalora, Shawmut; Dr. Christopher Sweeney, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Chris Ryan, former Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patient; Seth Porter, Shawmut; Shawmut CEO Les Hiscoe; Jim Scarpone, Shawmut; Mark Wallace, friend of Shawmut; and Eben Tormey, friend of Shawmut. Photo courtesy of Shawmut Design and Construction

City Kids 

City Kids hosted a Surf Camp for youth from the Cape Verdean Association of Boston, giving them a special day at Hampton Beach. 

Direct Federal Credit Union 

Needham-based Direct Federal Credit Union announced a partnership that includes a $46,000 donation from Direct Federal to Storytime Crafts for the purchase of the organization’s first vehicle, which will ensure the organization is able to continue providing literacy tools to communities in need. 

East Cambridge Savings Bank 

East Cambridge Savings Bank supported two local nonprofit organizations to mark their entrance into the Woburn community following the acquisition of Patriot Community Bank. The bank presented donations of $5,000 each to the North Suburban YMCA located in Woburn, and the Lexington Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry. 

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union 

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union awards $2,022 to The Kristy Williams Memorial Foundation as part of its Nonprofit Day campaign. 

Newburyport Bank 

Newburyport Bank has donated $10,000 to the North Shore Community Development Coalition. 

Shawmut Design and Construction 

Shawmut Design and Construction employees have raised $118,000 and counting for cancer research and patients as part of this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride. Team Shawmut has accumulated $1.9 million in total fundraising since its inception. 

