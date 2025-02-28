Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank announced a $250,000 grant from its foundation to support the ongoing restoration and renovation of the historic Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford.

Jack Conway

Hanover-based residential brokerage Jack Conway said it gave $500 to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation after the nonprofit was selected by one of its agents, Leslie Burns, who won the right during a raffle at the company’s annual conference.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $2,400 to Springfield’s Hispanic-American Library to support the latter’s literacy program.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank, through its charitable foundation, said it gave $20,000 to local food pantry Our Neighbors’ Table to support its Seacoast Regional Food Hub initiative. The initiative aims to “transform the food safety net in the Lower Merrimack Valley [of] Massachusetts,” the bank said.

The bank also announced a pair of $10,000 donations: to Port City Makerspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and to the Merrohawke Nature School in Boxford.

Suffolk

John Fish, CEO of construction giant Suffolk, and his wife Cynthia Fish gave $10 million to the private Tabor School in Marion to support professional development, athletics and financial aid. Tabor is John Fish’s alma mater (class of 1978).