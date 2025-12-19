Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced its holiday food drive collected nearly 2,500 pounds of nonperishable food items at its 19 retail branches, which were donated to several regional food banks and pantries across the credit union’s footprint.

Central One Federal Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Central One Federal Credit Union announced it gave $1,000 each to 20 area nonprofits picked by employees who won raffles at its annual holiday party.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank collected over 800 toys during its third annual toy drive No. 15-Dec. 6, a collaboration with WXLO 104.5 FM. The tyos are being donated to W.H.E.A.T. Community Services in Clinton, Friendly House in Worcester, Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services and Community Love and Support Project in Sterling.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union announced a $20,000 gift to Fisher House Boston, a local nonprofit that provides a “home away from home” for military families while their loved ones receive care at any Boston medical centers. The nonprofit was chosen by a credit union member as part of Hanscom FCU’s annual raffle.

North Shore Bank

Colonial Federal Savings Bank, a Quincy-based division of Peabody-based North Shore Bank, made a $100,000 unrestricted donation to NeighborWorks Housing Solutions. The nonprofit affordable housing developer made the announcement.

North Shore Bank announced a $25,000 gift to Beverley’s Cabot Performing Arts Center to help fund the opening of its new Stageside Lounge.