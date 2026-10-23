Community Good Works

Our regular roundup of donations, volunteering and other charitable activity in Massachusetts’ real estate and banking communities. Submit your activity, including specifics about your donations if applicable, to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Bank of America

Bank of America said 11 employees volunteered on Oct. 8 to help the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home on Ripley Street in Worcester, including Worcester market president Michael Garand.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced a $150,000- donation to The Marion Institute’s Grow Education program, helping expand the program to three Fall River elementary schools. The Grow Education program builds outdoor classrooms at schools, where students engage directly with planting, tending and harvesting food while learning about plant lifecycles, nutrition and regional agriculture.

Cummings

Woburn-based suburban office landlord Cummings made a $1 million, multi-year grant to Supportive Living Inc., based in Lexington. The healthcare nonprofit aims to enhance life for people living with brain injury in Greater Boston.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced $10,000 grants to three local nonprofits: Anna’s Pals, Coff33 Corp and Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union said it raised $150,000 for the nonprofit Home Base at its annual golf tournament at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton on Oct. 6. Home Base provides direct clinical care, wellness, education and research to military veterans and their families

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it awarded $6,000 in grants to four local teachers at Nashua, New Hampshire’s two high schools, Lowell’s Butler Middle School and Dracut High School. The grants use money raised this spring in cooperation with New England punt returner and cornerback Marcus Jones at Four Oaks Country Club and will be used to “bring practical, real-world financial lessons and resources” to students at all four schools.

The credit union also announced a $1,500 donation to the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, chosen by the public via its Give-A-Click campaign.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced a $10,000 contribution to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts as part of a month-long initiative in October to support food security in Western Massachusetts.

Monson Savings Bank also said it gave $2,000 to Nuestras Raíces Mobile Market. The nonprofit brings fresh, locally grown, and culturally relevant food to neighborhoods throughout Holyoke. The bank also announced a $1,000 grant to the Ware Jubilee Food Cupboard.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank, based in Framingham, said it gave $60,000 to several local social service organizations:

$10,000 each to the Massachusetts Alliance for Portuguese Speakers, The League School for Autism, Bethany Hill Place and Second Step Inc.

$5,000 each to Samaritans, Path for Adaptive Opportunities, Mass 2-1-1 and Community Day Center of Waltham.

OneLocal Bank

Norwood-based OneLocal Bank announced it donated over $3,000 worth of crayons, pencils, scissors, glue sticks, and other supplies to 10 area schools. Each supply basket also included information on the bank’s youth financial literacy program and included a QR code that lets teachers, students, and families download the My First Nest Egg financial literacy app for free.

St. Mary’s Credit Union

Employees at St. Mary’s Credit Union recently assembled 10 beds for children in need outside the credit union’s Marlborough headquarters, it said, in partnership with A Bed for Every Child. The statewide program works to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep.