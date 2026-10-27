Davis Companies Founders Give $2M to Holocaust Museum

The Holocaust Museum Boston, under construction in downtown Boston, received a major boost as construction nears completion.

The Davis Family Charitable Foundation, the personal foundation of Davis Companies founder Jon Davis and his family, made a $2 million gift, the museum announced Monday.

The gift from the founder of one of Boston’s biggest developers brings total fundraising to date to $81 million, out of a $110 million goal.

“We were inspired by the vision of the founders of Holocaust Museum Boston to preserve the memory of the Holocaust’s atrocities and to draw on those lessons to recognize and confront antisemitism and hatred of others wherever they arise, now and in the future,” foundation Executive Director Molly Davis Macleod said in a statement.”Together, these efforts gave us confidence that Holocaust Museum Boston will help people understand and confront antisemitism and hatred in general while keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive.”

The museum’s exterior is largely complete, but construction continues and the museum isn’t scheduled to open until summer 2027. Exhibits will include a boxcar used to transport Jews to Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

The building replaces a small office building and convenience store on Tremont Street overlooking the Park Street MBTA station.

“We are deeply grateful to the Davis Family Charitable Foundation for this extraordinary commitment to Holocaust Museum Boston,” Jody Kipnis, co-counder, president and CEO of the Holocaust Legacy Foundation, said in a statement. “At a time when not only antisemitism but all forms of hatred are rising, the importance of Holocaust education has never been more urgent. This generous gift is an investment not only in preserving history, but in educating future generations, inspiring moral courage, and empowering individuals to recognize the difference they can make in the world.”