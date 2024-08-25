Decarbonizing Boston’s Buildings Is Crucial for Climate Action

Decarbonizing our communities has emerged as both a pressing need and a challenge in the race against climate change.

As Greater Boston seeks new ways to reduce carbon emissions, recognizing that buildings and institutions account for nearly 70 percent of citywide greenhouse gas emissions, it’s clear that a blend of private company investment, technology innovation, consumer demand, economic incentives and the stark realities of climate risks will drive the path to net-zero emissions.

Technological advancements in clean energy are progressing, and renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro are now more viable than ever. Tax credits, subsidies and grants for renewable energy projects incentivize investments in low-carbon technologies. Moreover, the declining costs of renewable energy make them increasingly competitive with conventional fossil fuels.

Consumers are also becoming more environmentally conscious, with sustainability increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. And the increasing frequency of extreme climate-related events – rising sea levels and natural disasters – serve as a harsh reminder of the urgent need for decarbonization. These climate risks and growing demand for eco-friendly products and services will ultimately drive companies to adopt greener practices.

At Vicinity, we are committed to leading the thermal energy transition by offering innovative district energy solutions that help businesses and institutions achieve their climate goals.

Our installation of a 42-megawatt electric boiler at our Kendall Square facility in Cambridge, and our planned construction of the nation’s largest water-source heat pump complex represents a leap toward our net-zero carbon emissions goal. By harnessing the Charles River’s vast, untapped renewable thermal energy, we are utilizing a large-scale sustainable energy source to set new standards for producing carbon-free thermal energy.

Our recent partnership with Emerson College exemplifies this commitment. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Emerson announced that it would be the first college to convert 100 percent of its heating operations to Vicinity Energy’s new carbon-free thermal energy solution, eSteam. This first-of-its-kind carbon-free thermal energy solution sets a new standard for sustainability in higher education and serves as a bold template for other institutions.

Our work with Emerson College and other partners, such as IQHQ in Boston, underscores the growing role of district energy solutions in enabling institutions to decarbonize and reach their climate goals. District energy solutions provide increased reliability and sustainability without the need for expensive retrofits, disruptions, or the maintenance of chillers or boilers. This approach offers a safer and sustainable solution, ensuring energy-efficient heating and cooling.

As more campuses and buildings nationwide strive to achieve sustainability and carbon neutrality, we are dedicated to significantly reducing carbon emissions. Our commitment is to provide carbon-free thermal energy that supports the sustainability goals of businesses and institutions.

Bill DiCroce is executive chairman of Boston-based Vicinity Energy.