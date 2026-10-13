Developer Challenges Waltham Office Park Rezoning

A Southborough-based developer claims Waltham officials improperly spot-zoned a new overlay district allowing multifamily housing in three office parks, while excluding its Main Street property.

Ferris Development is challenging a zoning map amendment that included three sites owned by Boston-based BXP, which is seeking to build up to 2,000 housing units, but not Ferris Development’s property at 1432 Main St.

“This case is about a zoning line that follows an owner, not a legitimate land-use distinction,” the complaint, filed Oct. 1 in Middlesex Superior Court, asserts.

Ferris Development’s 1432 Main St. property contains a 64,172 square-foot office-lab building completed in 1984, and undeveloped land approved for a second lab building in May 2025 by the Waltham City Council.

In May, Ferris Development submitted a petition to the City Council that would have included its property in the same new overlay district as BXP’s 1265 Main St. The Southborough developer also presented conceptual plans for a 6-story, 175-unit multifamily building, and data that the project would generate 291 fewer daily trips than the approved lab project.

The council rejected the petition at its Aug. 3 meeting.

The property is located next to three parcels at the Waltham Weston Corporate Center owned by BXP, which sponsored a zoning petition approved by the City Council in August creating the new overlay allowing multifamily housing.

The two other overlay districts include BXP’s Bay Colony Corporate Center off Winter Street, and 1265 Main St.

Ferris Development’s 1432 Main St. property “shares the very characteristics and redevelopment potential that purportedly justified the RCI-2 [overlay district] in the first place,” the complaint by attorneys Brian Charville and George Bahnan states.

BXP worked with Waltham officials since February to draft the zoning overlay and a unit cap of 2,000 units. Approximately 1,500 apartments are planned at the Waltham Weston Corporate Center, where BXP also has proposed a new MBTA commuter rail station on the Fitchburg line.

The lawsuit also claims that BXP and the city negotiated a draft agreement on mitigation and public benefits, which has been withheld by city officials.

“The failure to disclose those terms materially impaired FD’s ability to seek participation in the same arrangement or to negotiate and propose an informed, comparable agreement of its own before the council acted,” the complaint states.

Ferris Development asked the court to quash the decision to exclude its property and to direct the issue to be remanded “for lawful consideration under neutral and uniform land-use criteria.”

The lawsuit was first reported by Law360.com. It names the city of Waltham, City Council and BXP Inc. as defendants. Messages were left with the city and BXP seeking comment.

Ferris Development had success gaining approval for a multifamily project in a Marlborough office park. In 2024, the Marlborough City Council approved a zoning overlay on Lizotte Drive, where Ferris owns a vacant office building. The developer subsequently received approval for up to 187 condominiums.

Pulte Homes of New England acquired the 130 Lizotte Drive property in April for $4.8 million and has branded the development as Glenford at Lake Williams.