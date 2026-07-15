Developer Expands Somerville Proposal to 418 Apartments

The lone developer still seeking to redevelop an East Somerville property boosted the size of the project to 418 apartments while eliminating a controversial parking configuration.

Wood Partners is the only developer still in the mix for the 90 Washington St. site. The second bidder, North River Leerink, withdrew its proposal, citing financial considerations, according to Somerville officials. North River Leerink had proposed 600 apartments in four buildings ranging up to 14 stories on the 4-acre parcel.

“North River Leerink ultimately decided to withdraw their proposal, citing difficulties meeting the programmatic goals of the [request for proposals] as well as returns for their investors,” Somerville Senior Planner Ben Demers told the Somerville Redevelopment Authority this week.

Wood Partners’ proposal for a 7-story building had drawn criticism because of its 398-space parking component, which would have been located in an above-grade garage.

The pro-housing production Somerville YIMBY group criticized the amount of parking, citing the property’s access to two bike lanes and MBTA bus and trolley service.

Development consultant HR&A rated the Wood Partners proposal more highly, however.

After recent discussions with city officials, Wood Partners redesigned the project to increase the number of units to 418 in three buildings. The parking component would be located underground, and reduced to 244 spaces, Demers said.

“[Civic Advisory Committee] members expressed appreciation about changes the team had made: the decision to increase the number of units … and the reduction in the amount of parking,” Demers said.

The Somerville Redevelopment Authority is overseeing the disposition of the property. The property formerly contained a shopping center that was acquired by eminent domain for a new municipal public safety complex.

The project was delayed, and the former owners successfully sued the city for underpaying on the acquisition.

The current development is designed to generate revenue through a land sale, and to create a high-density housing project next to an MBTA Green Line station.

The SRA selected Wood Partners as the final designated developer, which sets off negotiations on a land disposition agreement. The final agreement is subject to approval by the City Council and Somerville Redevelopment Authority.

The property also needs to be rezoned to accommodate the final designs, Demers said. The land sale is expected to take place by the end of 2027.