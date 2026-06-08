Developers Sue, Saying Eastern Bank Disclosed Personal Financial Info

A lawsuit brought by three developers, including City Realty’s two co-founders, claims Eastern Bank posted their personal financial information to a loan-sales portal without their permission.

A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday claims that the bank “intentionally (and without authorization) disclosed highly confidential, nonpublic, personal financial information, including personal financial statements” of City Realty co-founders Fred Starikov and Stephen Whalen, along with their fellow developer and plaintiff Matthew Zuker.

The lawsuit claims the trio’s personal financial statements from January 2025 and other confidential financial information was posted on Newton-based DebtX, an online platform that auctions off debt, as Eastern sought to use DebtX to sell a construction loan for a Weston substance abuse treatment center that Starikov, Whalen and Zuker had developed.

“The public disclosure of this personal confidential financial information has and will cause significant harm to the Plaintiffs and their businesses,” the lawsuit filed by Richard Briansky, a lawyer at the Boston-based firm Peckar & Abramson.

The story of the construction loan at the center of the lawsuit starts in 2021 when, with the assistance of another developer, Zuker, Starikov and Whalen identified an opportunity to purchase an existing senior living facility located at 75 Norumbega Road, in Weston, with the intent of converting it to a substance abuse recovery center and then operating the facility through a wholly owned subsidiary.

After purchasing the property, the lawsuit states, Zuker, Starikov and Whalen then applied to HarborOne Bank for a $29 million construction loan to refinance and complete the construction of the project and a $2 million line of credit to operate the substance abuse treatment facility, according to the lawsuit. HarborOne issued the mortgage in August 2022, according to a filing in the Middlesex South Registry of Deeds, and was bought by Eastern Bank in July 2025.

But in April 2026, the lawsuit claims, Eastern Bank transferred Starikov, Whalen or Zuker’s confidential financial information – including Starikov and Whalen’s personal financial statements – to DebtX without their knowledge or consent.

DebtX then allowed for public access of an asset summary and Starikov and Whalen’s personal financial statements, which included financial information for other properties that they own, according to the lawsuit.

Once they discovered what had happened, the lawsuit states, on May 8 City Realty General Counsel Nick Feinstein sent a letter to Eastern demanding the bank remove the personal information from the auction site, but the bank did not do so, according to the lawsuit.

As of publication time, Eastern Bank had not responded to an email requesting comment. However, in a letter included as an exhibit in the lawsuit, Eastern Bank General Counsel Kathleen Henry responded that the “Loan is freely assignable,” that the information referenced was used “solely in connection with a commercially standard secondary market process with a reputable third party broker” who only engaged in “confidential communications with qualified prospective purchases who signed a standard nondisclosure agreement.”

The bank also claimed that it “did not authorize dissemination of materials outside the controlled diligence process,” and said that Starikov, Whalen and Zuker had not identified an instance where the documents containing their financial information had been shared outside of that process.

Starikov, Whalen and Zuker’s suit seeks a preliminary injunction to force DebtX and Eastern Bank to take down the documents containing personal financial information, plus unspecified monetary damages and attorney’s fees under Massachusetts’ consumer protection laws.