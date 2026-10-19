Dorchester Towers Developer Claims Fraud

A lawsuit by Boston-based developer Copper Mill details the collapse of a deal to develop two 18-story apartment towers at 75 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester.

Copper Mill alleges fraud against Chicago-based POB Capital, and Pactolus Private Wealth Management of Virginia.

In 2025, Boston officials approved the Morrissey Boulevard project, built on a 2.2-acre site that includes the former WLVI-TV building. The approved plans call for two towers totaling 613,320 square feet containing 754 apartments.

Copper Mill’s lawsuit, filed Oct. 15 in Suffolk Superior Court, details a struggle for control over the project and an escalating dispute between Copper Mill and executives from its potential partners as a June 30, 2026 deadline to close approached.

Flynn’s Copper Mill Development took over the lead securing permits for the project in late 2024 from the original developer, Center Court Partners, which began permitting in 2019.

POB Capital had owned the property since 2017.

In 2024, Copper Mill agreed to buy the property for $67.5 million from POB, according to the lawsuit. Closing was scheduled for June 30, 2026.

But after Copper Mill submitted a proposal for 754 apartments to the Boston Planning & Development Agency in 2025, POB Capital balked.

“Wow, if you guys actually secure permits for 754 residential units, [Pactolus CEO] Alan Harter and I are going to look like morons for agreeing to the $67.5 million price,” the lawsuit claims POB Capital Managing Principal Richard D. Holly Jr. commented.

“When Defendants discovered the progress Copper Mill had made and the potential value of the Property when developed as Copper Mill planned, they apparently regretted the $67.5 million purchase price to which they had agreed. To get out of what they then saw as a bad bargain, Defendants formulated a scheme to recover the Property and prevent Copper Mill from taking title,” the lawsuit states.

The defendants pitched a joint venture to Copper Mill that would have shared the profits from the development, the lawsuit states.

In 2025, Copper Mill entered a joint venture with Pactolus in which Pactolus would have a 64 percent ownership interest, with Copper Mill owning the remaining 34 percent.

“The Parties agreed that a Copper Mill company would oversee the design, engineering, permitting, and construction for the redevelopment and that a Pactolus affiliate would raise the required funding for the purchase of the Property as well as the costs required to develop the project,” a separate complaint in state Land Court states.

However, Pactolus failed to secure additional financing for the purchase or construction, allegedly also refusing to set up meetings between Copper Mill and various potential investors.

“However, in reality, the facts and available evidence suggest their efforts were a sham, undertaken without any genuine intent to secure the required financing,” attorneys from Boston-based Sheehan Phinney wrote in the complaint.

“Defendants proceeded to (1) “fail’ to raise the necessary capital for the Buyer to close, (2) refuse to fund or contribute to the extension period the Buyer was entitled to under the contract, and (3) purport to terminate the P&S the very day the closing was supposed to occur,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims fraud and seeks restitution for Copper Mill, which spent “millions of dollars” on the project, and seeks unspecified damages. Messages were left with POB Capital and Pactolus seeking comment.

In a statement provided to Banker & Tradesman, Copper Mill CEO Andrew Flynn said the project would provide “housing that is needed now, without further delay. We continue to believe strongly in the vision for this site and its importance to Boston residents. Although we wish this step was not necessary, we look forward to proving our claims in court and proceeding with construction of this desperately needed housing in alignment with all local stakeholders.”

Copper Mill recently dropped plans to develop a 500-story apartment tower in Somerville’s Davis Square, blaming the city administration for lack of cooperation.

On Cape Cod, the former owner of a Chatham inn filed a lawsuit against Copper Mill this summer, claiming that it breached contract on acquisition of the property. Copper Mill CEO Flynn denied the allegations in a response filed in Suffolk Superior Court.