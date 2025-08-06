Dyer Brown Acquired by Dallas Architects

Boston-based architect Dyer Brown has been acquired by a Dallas-based firm that’s established a strong presence in the data center and aviation sectors.

Corgan has 20 locations and more than 1,200 employees. The acquisition gives Corgan a foothold in Boston, adding to its East Coast offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Dyer Brown specializes in interior design, including corporate office projects such as defense contractor Noble’s headquarters in Boston’s Seaport and law firm Murtha Cullina’s offices in downtown Boston.

The 56-year-old firm also is active in hospitality, retail and health care projects. It has approximately 30 employees.

Corgan, an employee-owned firm, also has a large interiors and workplace practice.

“From the start, it was clear that this was more than an acquisition – it was a values match. Corgan’s global platform will create new opportunities for our team and our clients, and we’re confident this move allows us to grow while continuing to do the work we love,” Dyer Brown President and Principal Brent Ziegler said in a statement.