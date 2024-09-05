Eastern Names Cambridge Trust Execs to Senior Team

Eastern Bank’s merger with Cambridge Trust, finalized in July, is also seeing the two lenders’ executive teams combine.

Cambridge Trust President and CEO Denis Sheahan’s move to the CEO slot at Eastern was already announced when the merger deal was made public last fall, with Eastern President and Vice Chair Quincy Miller adding “chief operating officer” to his roles. But now three ex-Cambridge Trust executives are also joining Sheahan on the leadership team.

On Wednesday, Eastern announced its former Chief Marketing Officer Sujata Yadav was shifting over to become the bank’s first-ever chief product officer, where she would “lead the emphasis on driving innovation and growth through product management,” Sheahan said in a statement.

She’ll be replaced in the CMO chair by Danielle Remis Hackel, who formerly held the same title at Cambridge Trust.

Next, ex-Cambridge Trust wealth management executive Jeffrey F. Smith was named Eastern Bank’s executive vice president of wealth management and head of the combined Eastern and Cambridge Trust wealth teams. Those two teams are now operating under the brand “Cambridge Trust Wealth Management.”

The bank also said Kerri A. Mooney, former chief deposit officer at Cambridge Trust, would be Eastern’s new head of private banking.

“Our vision is to be the leading local bank with comprehensive banking and wealth management solutions in the communities we serve,” Eastern Bank Executive Chair Bob Rivers said in a statement. “The experience, insights and perspectives of Sujata Yadav, Jeff Smith, Danielle Remis Hackel and Kerri Mooney will help drive our growth plans and commitment to clients, and we congratulate them on their leadership roles.”