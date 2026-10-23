Emmanuel College Proposes 10-Story Lab Building in LMA

Emmanuel College real estate officials submitted plans to develop a 10-story lab building in Boston’s Longwood Medical Area.

The 306,000 square-foot building would replace a parking lot for the Cardinal Cushing Library on parcel A, located on Avenue Louis Pasteur near the intersection of Park Drive and the Fenway.

The lab project would include a 329-space underground garage, and could be built with an outside partner, Emmanuel College wrote in an institutional master plan update submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

“As one of the last undeveloped parcels, the Parcel A Project provides the College with the opportunity to optimize its assets and enhance its identity,” the filing states.

The design and massing of the building complies with the city’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area interim guidelines, according to the college.

“Unlike the other parcels on the Endowment Campus, the pivotal location of Parcel A will establish an opportunity for the seamless and memorable transition from the campus tradition of three to five story masonry buildings to a larger massing and greater density as anticipated with the LMA Interim Guidelines,” the filing states.

The building would contain 5- and 10-story sections, scaling down on the side that faces the library and academic campus. It would be set back 40 feet from Avenue Louis Pasteur.

Emmanuel’s 18-story Julie Hall dormitory, which was completed in 2018, set a precedent for taller building heights on the campus, the filing stated.

The school also is scaling back a planned addition to the library from 58,200 square feet to 47,200 square feet.