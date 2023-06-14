Fed Signals Two More Hikes to Come After ‘Skip’

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.

The Fed’s move to leave its benchmark rate at about 5.1 percent, its highest level in 16 years, suggests that it believes the much higher borrowing rates it’s engineered have made some progress in taming inflation. But top Fed officials want to take time to more fully assess how their rate hikes have affected inflation and the economy.

“Holding the target rate steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications” for the Fed’s policies, the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank’s 18 policymakers envision raising its key rate by an additional half-point this year, to about 5.6 percent, according to economic forecasts they issued Wednesday.

The economic projections revealed a more hawkish Fed than many analysts had expected. Twelve of the 18 policymakers forecast at least two more quarter-point increases in the Fed’s rate. Four supported a quarter-point increase. Only two officials envisioned keeping rates unchanged.

The Fed’s aggressive streak of rate hikes, which have made mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing costlier, have been intended to slow spending and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Mortgage rates have surged, and average credit card rates have surpassed 20 percent to a record high.

The central bank’s rate hikes have coincided with a steady drop in consumer inflation, from a peak of 9.1 percent last June to 4 percent as of May. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation remains chronically high. Core inflation was 5.3 percent in May compared with 12 months earlier, well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

In response to the decision, National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun reiterated his earlier criticism of the Fed’s continued rate-hike campaign.

“A monetary policy lag time exists between decision and inflation. The rate hikes from earlier months have yet to exert their force at a time when inflation has already decelerated to 4%. There is no need to consider raising interest rates. In fact, considering the balance sheet difficulties faced by community banks and weakness in the commercial real estate sector, the Fed should look at cutting interest rates before the end of the year. The Fed should look forward, not backward,” Yun said in a statement released by NAR.

Mortgage Bankers Association chief economist Mike Fratantoni was more measured in his analysis.

“The new set of economic projections shows that the median FOMC member expects two additional hikes by the end of 2023. Unfortunately, this only adds to the chances that the economy will slow sharply. Given the banking challenges that have already resulted in a tight credit environment, the threat of further hikes, baked in to medium-term rates today, will only further slow economic activity. We expect that economic conditions will develop in such a way that further hikes are not needed, but this new information impacts markets immediately,” Fratantoni said in a statement released by the MBA.

If the Fed’s rate hikes induce further slowing in the economy, he added, mortgage rates could “drift” downward assuming the Fed responds to the cooling by holding off on further interest rate increases. Fratantoni said he expects “that the Fed is at the top of its rate hiking cycle.”

This story has been updated to include analysis from NAR and MBA economists.

Banker & Tradesman staff writer James Sanna contributed to this story.