Feds End Oversight of MBTA that Began in 2022

The federal oversight of the MBTA that began amid a series of incidents including derailments and the death of a Red Line passenger has come to an end, Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday.

The Federal Transit Administration issued a letter on Sept. 11 officially closing its safety management inspection of the Department of Public Utilities’ safety oversight management of the MBTA, the governor’s office said. The FTA also transferred its direct oversight of the MBTA that began in 2022 to the DPU.

“With the FTA’s role overseeing special directives concluded, we have officially closed the book on the serious safety issues we saw four years ago,” DPU Commissioner Staci Rubin, who oversees the DPU’s transportation divisions, said. “We made a commitment to invest in the Rail Transit Safety Division, strengthen technical expertise, and build more rigorous oversight processes—and we delivered. This was made possible thanks to our dedicated rail safety staff and support from the Legislature. The DPU is well positioned to ensure safer T operations in the years to come.”

In its letter, the FTA said the DPU has added 13 full-time staff since 2022 and “implemented a comprehensive technical training plan to provide staff the training and qualifications required to perform critical safety oversight activities.” DPU also updated its process for overseeing MBTA safety investigations, safety rules compliance, fatigue management and safety management.