Fenway Luxury Apartments Land $132M Refi

A large, luxury apartment building in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood has secured its latest refinancing.

PGIM Real Estate provided a $132 million loan to refinance The Viridian, a 342-unit apartment building completed by developer The Abbey Group in 2015, according to a July 8 Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filing.

The building was originally financed by AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company with a $123.6 million loan in 2013.

It’s part of a series of towers, many of which were developed by Samuels & Associates, that replaced parking lots, gas stations and other auto-dominated uses along Boylston street in the Fenway last decade, taking advantage of its proximity to the Longwood Medical Area and Boston University, plus its access to Green Line trains to downtown Boston and the Back Bay.

The Viridian itself is split into a 20-story and a 15-story tower by a 10-story connector. The 261,715-square-foot building has a wide range of unit types, from studios to three-bedrooms and its 11,850 square feet of ground-floor retail are fully leased to CorePower Yoga and Blaze Pizza and Honeygrow fast-casual restaurants plus a 2,700-square-foot neighborhood community center.

A JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team led by Managing Director Amy Lousararian, Director Madeline Joyce and Associate Michael Schwarze represented The Abbey Group in the financing deal.

“The combination of The Abbey Group’s deep local expertise, the property’s prime location near major employment centers and Boston’s persistent supply-demand imbalance creates tremendous long-term value for The Viridian,” Lousararian said in a statement. “With strong occupancy and a demonstrated track record of rent and NOI growth, The Viridian exemplifies the resilience and strength we continue to see in Boston’s urban multifamily market.”